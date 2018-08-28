Azerbaijan’s labor ministry, state agency ink co-op memo (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:37)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev and Ulvi Mehdiyev, the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The memorandum envisages creation of the necessary infrastructure for the agency and the centers for sustainable and operative social security, training of personnel, use of information and communication technologies, creation and improvement of e-services, information systems and reserves in the spheres of labor, employment and social protection, as well as their integration into the e-government website.

At the same time, the memorandum covers such spheres as attracting young people with disabilities to volunteer activities for financial and moral stimulation of their work, carrying out joint activities to improve the welfare of socially vulnerable groups of people, as well as using the ASAN radio capabilities to conduct educational work among the population.

“We pay special attention to cooperation with the ASAN service (state agency for public services to citizens of Azerbaijan) in the process of forming the Agency and the centers for sustainable and operational social security,” said Sahil Babayev. “We also plan to jointly conduct another project - Elderly Volunteers, which will be aimed at returning pensioners living in social service centers to the labor market. This memorandum will make it possible to create a wide range of opportunities in these areas.”

In turn, Ulvi Mehdiyev noted that the signed memorandum will give impetus to cooperation between the two structures in the implementation of socially oriented projects.

“The memorandum implies attracting young people with disabilities to work in Azerbaijan’s centers for simplified support to family businesses (ABAD), providing employment for persons with disabilities in ASAN Hayat complexes,” Mehdiyev said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news