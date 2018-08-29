Azerbaijan's insurance market grows

29 August 2018 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In January-July 2018, Azerbaijani insurance companies collected premiums for 459.85 million manats, which is by 42.4 percent more than the same period last year, according to the report of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Aug. 28.

The insurance companies' payments during the reported period amounted to 145.9 million manats, which is 1.3 percent more than in January-July 2017.

According to the report, 72.7 percent (334.48 million manats) of all fees in the market accounted for voluntary insurance, 27.3 percent (125.37 million manats) for mandatory. As for the total volume of payments, the share of voluntary insurance made up 73.7 percent (107.51 million manats), and compulsory insurance – 26.3 percent (38.4 million manats).

21 insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Aug. 28)

