Gold, silver falling in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 29, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 8.7465 manats to 2,047.6925 manats per ounce in the country on August 29, compared to the price on August 28.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1912 manats to 25.1079 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 20.8845 manats to 1,351.67 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 4.012 manats to 1,609.033 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 29, 2018 August 28, 2018 Gold XAU 2,047.6925 2,056.439 Silver XAG 25.1079 25.2991 Platinium XPT 1,351.67 1,372.5545 Palladium XPD 1,609.033 1,613.045

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

