Azerbaijan, Georgia to mull infrastructure, energy projects in Baku

30 August 2018 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Georgia will discuss topical issues of bilateral relations, as well as regional cooperation, the Embassy of Georgia in Baku told Trend.

Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze will visit Azerbaijan on Aug. 30. In Baku, he will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

“Issues of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, multilateral relations, issues of regional cooperation, infrastructure, including energy projects with the participation of our countries will be discussed during the meetings,” the embassy said.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan were established on November 18, 1992. Since then, the two countries have been closely cooperating in various fields, including energy and trade.

Georgia is a participant of major international infrastructure projects initiated by Azerbaijan, such as the Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

Azerbaijan's trade with Georgia amounted to $392.55 million in January-July 2018, which is an almost 21 percent increase over the year, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

