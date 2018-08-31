Gold, silver prices vary in Azerbaijan

31 August 2018 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have varied in Azerbaijan August 31, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 0.2822 manats to 2,049.027 manats per ounce in the country on August 31, compared to the price on August 30.

The price of silver decreased by 0.052 manats to 24.864 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.7 manats to 1,353.0895manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 34.221 manats to 1,662.685 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 31, 2018

August 30, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,049.027

2,046.205

Silver

XAG

24.864

24.9588

Platinium

XPT

1,353.0895

1,347.93

Palladium

XPD

1,662.685

1,628.464

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 31
Economy news 09:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 30
Economy news 30 August 09:33
Gold, silver falling in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 29 August 19:53
Gold, silver rising in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 28 August 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 28
Economy news 28 August 09:19
Central Bank of Uzbekistan introduces coins made of precious metals
Uzbekistan 27 August 20:41
Latest
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Stationing of police along border with Azerbaijan, indicates problems in Armenian army
Politics 12:52
Albanian section of TAP 99% ready
Oil&Gas 12:50
Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns
Israel 12:48
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)
ICT 12:31
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 12:25