Gold, silver prices vary in Azerbaijan

The prices for precious metals have varied in Azerbaijan August 31, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 0.2822 manats to 2,049.027 manats per ounce in the country on August 31, compared to the price on August 30.

The price of silver decreased by 0.052 manats to 24.864 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.7 manats to 1,353.0895manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 34.221 manats to 1,662.685 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 31, 2018 August 30, 2018 Gold XAU 2,049.027 2,046.205 Silver XAG 24.864 24.9588 Platinium XPT 1,353.0895 1,347.93 Palladium XPD 1,662.685 1,628.464

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

