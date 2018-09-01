Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

1 September 2018 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 20

1.7

August 27

1.7

August 21

1.7

August 28

1.7

August 22

-

August 29

1.7

August 23

-

August 30

1.7

August 24

1.7

August 31

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0106 manats or 0.54 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9845 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 20

1.9423

August 27

1.9753

August 21

1.9602

August 28

1.9846

August 22

-

August 29

1.9882

August 23

-

August 30

1.9887

August 24

1.9656

August 31

1.9859

Average weekly

1.95603

Average weekly

1.9845

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.19 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0251 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 20

0.0253

August 27

0.0252

August 21

0.0254

August 28

0.0252

August 22

-

August 29

0.0251

August 23

-

August 30

0.025

August 24

0.0250

August 31

0.0249

Average weekly

0.02523

Average weekly

0.0251

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0278 manats or 9.82 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2689 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 20

0.2835

August 27

0.283

August 21

0.2796

August 28

0.2747

August 22

-

August 29

0.2715

August 23

-

August 30

0.2602

August 24

0.2786

August 31

0.2552

Average weekly

0.28056

Average weekly

0.2689

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 31 August 11:59
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 31
Economy news 31 August 09:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 30
Economy news 30 August 09:33
Gold, silver falling in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 29 August 19:53
Gold, silver rising in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 28 August 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 28
Economy news 28 August 09:19
Latest
Iranian deputy minister, UK minister hold talks in Tehran
Politics 13:58
President Aliyev meets Russian counterpart in Sochi (PHOTO)
Politics 13:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 13:34
Turkmen president to meet UN Sec. Gen. in New York
Turkmenistan 13:30
EU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels
Europe 13:27
French company to supply hydrogen to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 13:16
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed
Politics 13:14
Iran decided to remain in JCPOA after receiving calls from EU: Larijani
Nuclear Program 12:40
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster to buy portable studio equipment‎ ‎
Tenders 12:22