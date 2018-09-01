Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 20 1.7 August 27 1.7 August 21 1.7 August 28 1.7 August 22 - August 29 1.7 August 23 - August 30 1.7 August 24 1.7 August 31 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0106 manats or 0.54 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9845 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 20 1.9423 August 27 1.9753 August 21 1.9602 August 28 1.9846 August 22 - August 29 1.9882 August 23 - August 30 1.9887 August 24 1.9656 August 31 1.9859 Average weekly 1.95603 Average weekly 1.9845

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.19 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0251 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 20 0.0253 August 27 0.0252 August 21 0.0254 August 28 0.0252 August 22 - August 29 0.0251 August 23 - August 30 0.025 August 24 0.0250 August 31 0.0249 Average weekly 0.02523 Average weekly 0.0251

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0278 manats or 9.82 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2689 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate August 20 0.2835 August 27 0.283 August 21 0.2796 August 28 0.2747 August 22 - August 29 0.2715 August 23 - August 30 0.2602 August 24 0.2786 August 31 0.2552 Average weekly 0.28056 Average weekly 0.2689

