Azerbaijani Central Bank sees growth in currency reserves

4 September 2018 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,503.5 million by late July 2018, which is $402.3 million (7.9 percent) more than in the same period last year, according to statistical data posted on the CBA website Sep. 4.

CBA's reserves decreased by $43.4 million during July, while since early 2018 the figure increased by $168.9 million.

Currency reserves of CBA increased by $1.36 billion or 34.2 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016.

