Prices for some precious metals decrease in Azerbaijan

5 September 2018 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

The prices for some precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan Sept. 5, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 10.5825 manats to 2,029.0265 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 5, compared to the price on September 4.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5654 manats to 24.0524 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.654 manats to 1,325.8215 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 5,9925 manats to 1,676.1575 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 5, 2018

Sept. 4, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,029.0265

2,039.609

Silver

XAG

24.0524

24.6178

Platinium

XPT

1,325.8215

1,340.4755

Palladium

XPD

1,676.1575

1,670.165

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = $1 on Sept. 5)

