New project to support micro-businesses starts in Azerbaijan

5 September 2018 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Social entrepreneurs to appear in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 29 August 11:40
China, Uzbekistan co-op in development of youth entrepreneurship
Uzbekistan 28 August 14:31
Kazakhstan to send trade and economic delegation to Mongolia
Economy news 15 August 17:26
Azerbaijan's Women Entrepreneurs Association to open offices in CIS countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 August 09:15
Uzbekistan to import equipment from China for family businesses
Economy news 7 August 22:07
Azerbaijan's Women Entrepreneurs Association to open offices in CIS countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 August 13:21
Latest
VTB Bank keen to further help develop Azerbaijan-Russia trade relations (Exclusive)
Economy news 21:09
New workshop for ferroalloys’ production commissioned in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 20:39
Transport logistics issues of Central Asia discussed in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 20:37
Azerbaijan considering proposals on optimization of legal regulation in e-payments
ICT 20:31
Ukrainian company eyes to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 20:24
New terminal to appear at airport of Kazakh Shymkent city
Economy news 20:24
Expected volumes of rice crops in Kazakhstan disclosed
Economy news 20:24
Astana city’s gross regional product greatly increases
Economy news 20:24
Azerbaijan, IMF to discuss economic situation in country (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:21