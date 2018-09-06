Microfinance market of Azerbaijan gradually stabilizing

6 September 2018 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
New project to support micro-businesses starts in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 September 20:34
Process of repayment of problem loans in Azerbaijan improves
Economy news 25 August 10:11
Moody's expects growth of bank lending in Azerbaijan
Economy news 8 August 10:15
Azerbaijani AccessBank doubling authorized capital
Economy news 31 July 20:40
Association predicts increase in loan portfolio of Kazakh microfinance organizations
Kazakhstan 25 July 18:38
Forecast says bad microcredits to decrease in Azerbaijan twofold
Economy news 19 July 11:18
Latest
Activity of crypto-exchanges legalized in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:55
Israel closing embassy in Paraguay in response to return of mission to Tel Aviv
Israel 09:52
Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:48
China unveils tax breaks for banks to spur loans to small firms
China 09:38
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 09:35
At least two killed, 38 missing after quake paralyses Japan's Hokkaido
Other News 09:35
Iran removes ban on fish feed export
Business 09:29
Review of non-oil exports: Azerbaijan significantly increases cotton yarn sales
Economy news 09:27
Factory on fire in Istanbul
Turkey 09:22