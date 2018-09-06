Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 6

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 6

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.9778 manats respectively for Sept. 6.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for Sept. 6.

Currencies September 6, 2018 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7 1 euro 1 EUR 1.9778 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 1.2203 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.0442 100 Belarusian rubles 100 BYR 0.8012 1 Brasilian rial 1 BRL 0.41 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.4628 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.1103 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.1514 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.0768 1 Chilean peso 1 CLP 0.2471 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.2486 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2653 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.6495 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2166 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.0237 1 British pound 1 GBP 2.1953 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0114 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 0.004 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.1877 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 1.7517 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.4722 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.2897 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 5.6133 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 0.0046 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 0.0247 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.1127 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.4099 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.0877 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.1018 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.0949 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.2023 100 Uzbek soms 100 UZS 0.0214 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.4571 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.0249 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 1.2343 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 0.4532 1 SDR (special drawing rights of IMF) 1 SDR 2.3738 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 0.2578 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 0.0552 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 0.1804 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvna 1 UAH 0.0599 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 1.5264 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 1.12

