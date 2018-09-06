Azerbaijan to be represented by single stand at int'l exhibitions by end of year (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:45)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan will be represented by a national stand at several international exhibitions by the end of the year, the acting President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a press conference in Baku Sept. 6.

He noted that these exhibitions will be held in Russia, France and China.

"By the end of 2018, we plan to present Azerbaijan with a single national stand at several more exhibitions. The first of them will be held in late September in Moscow. This is a well-known World Food exhibition, and this year Azerbaijan, as in the past, is a partner of this exhibition. In October, our country will be represented at the SIAL exhibition in Paris. This exhibition, which will be held on October 21-25, is one of the largest food exhibitions in the world. Then two exhibitions in China, which will be held in November. One of them is the exhibition of alcoholic beverages Provine held in Shanghai, where we have already participated last year," Abdullayev said.

He also said that by the end of 2018, several more export missions are planned to be sent to foreign countries. In addition, he said, over the next four months it is planned to establish a number of trading, wine and tea houses.

"In the remaining months of 2018 we plan to send export missions to Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Germany. Two missions will be sent to Russia - one to Moscow and the other - to St. Petersburg, in addition, we plan to send another export mission to China. As for trading houses, this tool is gradually bringing its benefits, and so by the end of the year we want to open trading houses in Aktau and Warsaw. In addition, it is planned to open wine and tea houses in Russia," Abdullayev said.

In January 2018, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Procedure for determining and regulating the mechanism of payment for part of the expenses paid from the state budget for the organization of export missions to foreign countries, research of foreign markets and marketing activities, promotion of the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand in foreign markets, obtaining certificates and patents by local companies in foreign countries in connection with exports, research programs and projects for export development".

According to the decree, this year the number of export missions that can be organized with the participation of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs within one calendar year has been increased from 10 to 25. The number of international fairs and exhibitions has been increased from 5 to 10.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has been actively promoting the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in foreign countries through the creation of trading houses.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news