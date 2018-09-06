Azerbaijan aims at increasing trade ties with China (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:16)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is aimed at increasing trade ties with China, acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a press conference in Baku Sept. 6.

He said that a special Azerbaijani pavilion will be opened for this purpose at the end of September in China’s Luzhou city.

“There are plans to open the pavilion on September 28,” Abdullayev said. “It will feature various Azerbaijani products, which are in great demand in the Chinese market, especially wines and other alcohol products. Visitors of the pavilion will have the opportunity to purchase Azerbaijani products of various types. Some of the goods have already been delivered to China, and another part is planned to be delivered in the near future.”

He noted that during the last delegation to China and participation in exhibitions between the companies of Azerbaijan and China, a significant number of agreements were reached on the supply of Azerbaijani products, and Azerbaijan’s wine house was opened in Urumqi city.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with China exceeded $616 million in January-July 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. China is one of the main suppliers of products to Azerbaijan and ranks third in terms of imports of goods ($586.38 million).

---

