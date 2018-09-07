Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

The prices for precious metals have varied in Azerbaijan Sept. 7, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 7.14 manats to 2,042.7795 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 7, compared to the price on Sept. 6.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0513 manats to 24.0419 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 11.713 manats to 1,344.105 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 2.0315 manats to 1,660.7725 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 7, 2018 Sept. 6, 2018 Gold XAU 2,042.7795 2,035.6395 Silver XAG 24.0419 24.0932 Platinium XPT 1,344.105 1,332.392 Palladium XPD 1,660.7725 1,658.741

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

