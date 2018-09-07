Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

7 September 2018 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The prices for precious metals have varied in Azerbaijan Sept. 7, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 7.14 manats to 2,042.7795 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 7, compared to the price on Sept. 6.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0513 manats to 24.0419 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 11.713 manats to 1,344.105 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 2.0315 manats to 1,660.7725 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 7, 2018

Sept. 6, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,042.7795

2,035.6395

Silver

XAG

24.0419

24.0932

Platinium

XPT

1,344.105

1,332.392

Palladium

XPD

1,660.7725

1,658.741

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be below target index until end-2018
Economy news 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 7
Economy news 09:19
Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 September 09:48
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 6 September 09:35
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks investments in gold (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 September 21:37
Prices for some precious metals decrease in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 September 11:16
Latest
TPAO receives license for oil & gas exploration
Oil&Gas 10:39
Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector reach $95B - minister
Oil&Gas 10:35
Over 91% of TAP pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 10:19
Lead extraction, export increase in Kazakhstan
Economy news 10:17
Iran to build crystal melamine petrochemical park
Business 10:15
Inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be below target index until end-2018
Economy news 09:58
UK, U.S. urge EU not to lock out foreign banks
Europe 09:53
Israel's foreign exchange reserves rose in August
Israel 09:53
Official reveals value of investments in Azerbaijan in 2003-2017 (PHOTO)
Economy news 09:51