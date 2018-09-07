Central Bank head talks transition to inflation targeting in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

7 September 2018 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Inflation rate reaches 6.2% in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 6 September 20:34
Volume of payment card transactions in Azerbaijan increases
Economy news 4 September 19:02
Lending in Azerbaijani national currency grows
Economy news 4 September 15:37
Inflation rate in Kazakhstan for August revealed
Kazakhstan 4 September 12:07
Annual inflation in Kazakhstan formed at 6% level
Economy news 3 September 17:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 29
Economy news 29 August 10:01
Latest
Turkmenistan, Austria agree to diversify business partnerships
Economy news 12:29
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 12:28
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 12:23
Turkmenistan extends tender for urea-formaldehyde unit
Tenders 11:59
Italy will follow EU economic policy guidance
Europe 11:59
Tajikistan establishes Export Development Agency
Tajikistan 11:54
Russian, Uzbek PMs to mull economic, humanitarian co-op
Uzbekistan 11:49
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases 25%
Georgia 11:48
Countries of Central, Western Europe may join SGC project
Oil&Gas 11:45