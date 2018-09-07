Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds

7 September 2018 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

An auction for placement of 10 million manats worth short-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Sept. 11, the BSE said.

Some 100,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 182 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date for the bonds is March 12, 2019.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Sept. 7)

