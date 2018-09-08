Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

8 September 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 8

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 2.7965 manats or 0.1371 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2037.4075 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 27

2051.526

Sep. 3

2039.9830

Aug. 28

2056.439

Sep. 4

2039.6090

Aug. 29

2047.6925

Sep. 5

2029.0265

Aug. 30

2046.205

Sep. 6

2035.6395

Aug. 31

2049.027

Sep. 7

2042.7795

Average weekly

2050.1779

Average weekly

2037.4075

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.5609 manats or 2.2798 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.28162 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 27

25.2522

Sep. 3

24.6028

Aug. 28

25.2991

Sep. 4

24.6178

Aug. 29

25.1079

Sep. 5

24.0524

Aug. 30

24.9588

Sep. 6

24.0932

Aug. 31

24.864

Sep. 7

24.0414

Average weekly

25.0964

Average weekly

24.28162

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 6.375 manats or 0.4766percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1336.1048 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 27

1347.4965

Sep. 3

1337.7300

Aug. 28

1372.5545

Sep. 4

1340.4755

Aug. 29

1351.67

Sep. 5

1325.8215

Aug. 30

1347.93

Sep. 6

1332.3920

Aug. 31

1353.0895

Sep. 7

1344.1050

Average weekly

1354.5481

Average weekly

1336.1048

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 6.222 manats or 0.3732 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1666.5661 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Aug. 27

1597.218

Sep. 3

1666.9945

Aug. 28

1613.045

Sep. 4

 1670.1650

Aug. 29

1609.033

Sep. 5

1676.1575

Aug. 30

1628.464

Sep. 6

1658.7410

Aug. 31

1662.685

Sep. 7

1660.7725

Average weekly

1622.089

Average weekly

1666.5661

---

