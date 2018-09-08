Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 8

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 2.7965 manats or 0.1371 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2037.4075 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 27 2051.526 Sep. 3 2039.9830 Aug. 28 2056.439 Sep. 4 2039.6090 Aug. 29 2047.6925 Sep. 5 2029.0265 Aug. 30 2046.205 Sep. 6 2035.6395 Aug. 31 2049.027 Sep. 7 2042.7795 Average weekly 2050.1779 Average weekly 2037.4075