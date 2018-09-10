Turkmenistan, Austria studying joint investment projects

10 September 2018 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Peace and security strategy: joining efforts in countering terrorism
Turkmenistan 17:02
Turkmenistan, Belarus expand cooperation in field of energy
Oil&Gas 16:06
Turkmen refinery exporting high-quality road bitumen
Oil&Gas 14:25
Ashgabat to host General Assembly of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union
Turkmenistan 14:14
Turkmenistan doubles capacity of leading power plant
Oil&Gas 10:30
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 08:57
Latest
Chinese soybean futures rise as cold snap hits crops
China 17:37
Number of regular transit flights through Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 17:31
GM Uzbekistan stops Chevrolet Captiva's production
Uzbekistan 17:06
Kazakh bank establishes subsidiary in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:06
Kazakhstan increases funding for road repairs
Economy news 17:02
Peace and security strategy: joining efforts in countering terrorism
Turkmenistan 17:02
Foreign assets of Iran's banking system increases by over 40%
Business 16:57
Bitcoin Embassy to open in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:31
Iran intending to import vehicles from Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 16:24