WB happy with level of co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) (PHOTO)

10 September 2018 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) is very happy with the level of cooperation with the Azerbaijani Government, Head of the WB Baku Office Naveed Hassan Naqvi said in an interview with Trend.

“As you know we have been active in Azerbaijan for over 25 years now,” he said. “Over this period we have implemented 50 plus projects worth over $3 billion. In addition to these investment projects we have prepared analytical reports, provided technical assistance in a whole range of sectors. We have been active across the whole range of activities from restoring the Shaki Khan Palace, other historical monuments, to big infrastructure projects.”

“We can point to several success stories,” he noted. “For example, several highway projects. We helped build 1,000 km of new roads. We have also had projects that supported the development of judicial infrastructure. This is a program helping develop the infrastructure and processes for e-courts. We hope to work with Government to expand this to the entire country.”

“In addition, in the agriculture sector, in rural development you might have seen that under the Azerbaijan Rural Investment Project (AzRIP) we have 2,000 plus sub-projects all of which are now online in a map where you can click on a sub-project and look at all information,” he said.

“In these rural investment projects there is now innovation where women groups are being supported to expand entrepreneurial activities. Other employment generating activities are being supported,” Naveed Hassan Naqvi added.

Azerbaijan joined the WB group in 1992.

