Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 11

11 September 2018 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.9722 manats respectively for Sept. 11.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for Sept. 11.

Currencies

September 11, 2018

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9722

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2107

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0455

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.7841

1 Brasilian rial

1 BRL

0.4161

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.112

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1512

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0769

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.244

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2476

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2644

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6542

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0235

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2163

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0114

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1877

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7439

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4744

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2932

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6124

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0045

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0245

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1121

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.41

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0882

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.1014

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0948

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2028

100 Uzbek soms

100 UZS

0.0214

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4573

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0241

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2351

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4532

1 SDR (special drawing rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3741

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.2623

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0552

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1804

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0604

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.526

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1098

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 10
Economy news 10 September 09:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 8 September 11:49
CBA talks impact of Fed’s decision on Azerbaijani manat (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 September 18:04
CBA head talks restructuring of Azerbaijan’s banking sector
Economy news 7 September 17:41
Azerbaijan Central Bank head talks possibility of reducing discount rate (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 September 13:24
Latest
Baku Higher Oil School strengthens partnership with Baker Hughes
Society 10:17
Japanese Sumitomo to build power plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:02
Pashinyan's Moscow visit so unsuccessful, even Armenian propaganda can't hide it - analyst
Politics 09:58
Kazakh ex-finance minister becomes Astana mayor
Kazakhstan 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 84 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Sept. 11
Business 09:47
TAP archaeological works reveal significant archeological findings in Greece
Oil&Gas 09:46
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:45
China may let provinces set own winter output curbs for heavy industry
China 09:44