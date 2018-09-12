Czech Republic interested in establishing JVs with Azerbaijan – minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:40)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Czech Republic is interested in establishing joint ventures (JVs) with Azerbaijan, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Marta Novakova said Sept. 12.

She said pharmaceutics and petrochemical industry are of the greatest interest for Czech entrepreneurs.

In addition, the minister noted the possibility of creating a joint venture for production of rail cars.

The Czech Republic has good experience in the production of trains, the minister said.

Novakova in turn noted that Azerbaijani market is attractive for Czech companies.

Azerbaijan is traditional partner of the Czech Republic, she noted, adding that the two countries have no problems regarding political or economic issues.

Czech Republic is ready to share experience with Azerbaijani partners and offer technologies in the sphere of domestic waste processing, construction, transport, energy and pharmaceuticals, she said.

There are opportunities to create joint ventures in the petrochemical field, Novakova said.

She added that in 2019, Prague will host the next meeting of the Azerbaijani-Czech intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the Czech Republic amounted to $473 million in January-July, and almost $394.3 million of this volume accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to the Czech Republic, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

