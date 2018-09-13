Turkey to switch to national currency in settlements for real estate sale, lease

13 September 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Within 30 days, Turkey will switch to the national currency (lira), in sale and lease of real estate, Turkey’s Resmi Gazete newspaper reported Sept. 13.

Such a decision was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of the policy of protecting the Turkish lira from devaluation.

In July 2018, 123,878 real estate objects were sold in Turkey, which is by 6.9 percent more than in July 2017, according to the Institute of Statistics of Turkey (TUIK).

During the reporting period, 19,503 real estate objects were sold in Istanbul, 12,119 real estate objects - in Ankara, and 6,322 real estate objects - in Izmir.

The remaining 85,934 real estate objects account for the share of other Turkish cities.

In July 2018, 2,858 real estate objects were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 65.6 percent more compared to the same month of 2017.

In July 2018, foreigners purchased 956 real estate objects in Istanbul, and 641 objects in Antalya, while the remaining 1,261 objects acquired by foreigners account for the share of other Turkish cities.

In July 2018, Iraqi citizens purchased 584 real estate objects in Turkey, Iranian citizens – 321 objects and citizens of Russia – 173 objects.

The remaining 1,780 real estate objects account for the share of citizens of other countries.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Forest fire breaks out in Turkish province
Turkey 09:57
Turkey, Kazakhstan intend to increase energy co-op - minister
Economy news 12 September 17:16
Turkey names number of Georgian ships sailed through its waters
Economy news 12 September 16:59
Kazakh president due in Turkey
Turkey 12 September 16:54
Turkey announces number of Chinese ships sailing through its waters
Economy news 12 September 15:43
Turkish intelligence arrests organizer of Reyhanli bombings
Turkey 12 September 14:58
Latest
Iran’s condensate exports witness fall by over 40%
Business 10:36
Kazakhstan, Russia to launch project on joint monitoring of transit traffic
Kazakhstan 10:34
U.S. invites China to trade talks as tariffs loom
US 10:23
Russian finance minister, US energy secretary to discuss Nord Stream 2 project
Russia 10:21
Britain to publish next batch of 'no deal' Brexit advice papers
Europe 10:18
Belarus, Uzbekistan to create joint ventures in pharmaceuticals, engineering, agriculture
Uzbekistan 10:17
Iran building new thermal power plants, minister says
Business 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:00
Forest fire breaks out in Turkish province
Turkey 09:57