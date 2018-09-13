Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan

13 September 2018 21:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price for gold increased by 18.292 manats to 2,047.514 manats per ounce on Sept. 13, compared to the price on Sept. 12.

The price of silver increased by 0.2197 manats to 24.1912 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 0.884 manats to 1,659.2595 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum increased by 21.6325 manats to 1,362.805 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 13, 2018

Sept. 12, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,047.514

2,029.222

Silver

XAG

24.1912

23.9715

Platinum

XPT

1,362.805

1,341.1725

Palladium

XPD

1,659.2595

1,658.3755

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 13)

