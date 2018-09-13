Prices for precious metals rise in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price for gold increased by 18.292 manats to 2,047.514 manats per ounce on Sept. 13, compared to the price on Sept. 12.

The price of silver increased by 0.2197 manats to 24.1912 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 0.884 manats to 1,659.2595 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum increased by 21.6325 manats to 1,362.805 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 13, 2018 Sept. 12, 2018 Gold XAU 2,047.514 2,029.222 Silver XAG 24.1912 23.9715 Platinum XPT 1,362.805 1,341.1725 Palladium XPD 1,659.2595 1,658.3755

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 13)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news