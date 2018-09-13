UK manufacturer of household products enters Azerbaijani market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

What More UK LTD, a British manufacturer of household products, has started deliveries to Azerbaijan, British media reported Sept. 13.

The company will supply plastic household containers, baking pans, garden pots, boxes for hand-held tools and other products under the "Wham" brand to the Azerbaijani market, the message says.

Currently, the company's products are exported to 72 countries around the world, including the UAE, Australia, Bahrain, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, the US and Canada.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, in January-August 2018, Azerbaijan imported 121,160 tons of plastic and products made of plastic worth $232.95 million.

