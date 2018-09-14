Azerbaijani farmers to get new opportunities for sale of products

14 September 2018 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Several stores under the concept “From village to city” will be created in Baku and the surrounding areas by the end of this year, Director of Azerbaijan’s State Agrarian Trade Company under the Ministry of Agriculture Leyla Mammadova told reporters in Baku Sept. 14.

“We are trying to create new sales channels for owners of small and medium-sized farms,” Mammadova said. “We have already introduced a concept called “From village to city” on social networks. In autumn, the first store will be created as part of this concept. It will be located in Baku, on Nizami Street. Also, in autumn we will launch the website of this store and a mobile application. We plan to open several more small stores until the end of the year.”

She said that the company is also creating a single venue for fairs in Baku.

“Its presentation will take place in autumn, and the venue will also be located on Nizami Street,” Mammadova noted. “It will become a permanent place for holding different fairs, and the prices for products will be acceptable.”

The main activity directions of Azerbaijan’s State Agrarian Trade Company include support in procurement and supply of products, creation of a unified trademark, as well as issues of export and signing future contracts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New WHO rep in Azerbaijan appointed
Society 16:32
Regional consulting company enters Azerbaijan's market (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:20
Koreas to have unified team at World Judo Championships in Azerbaijan
Society 15:48
27 years of independence: Armenian “economy” in simple figures
Commentary 14:19
Azerbaijan traffic police switches to more modern system
ICT 14:14
Azerbaijan more than doubles electricity exports
Oil&Gas 14:03
Latest
New WHO rep in Azerbaijan appointed
Society 16:32
IDB finances major telecommunications project in Turkmenistan
ICT 16:28
Regional consulting company enters Azerbaijan's market (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:20
Turkish General Staff: 54 PKK terrorists eliminated
Turkey 16:17
Kazakhstan reveals oil production forecast
Oil&Gas 15:57
Putin discusses Syria's Idlib with Russia's security council
Russia 15:54
Koreas to have unified team at World Judo Championships in Azerbaijan
Society 15:48
Uzbekistan may build motorcycle plant
Uzbekistan 15:38
Yield record registered in North Kazakhstan region
Economy news 15:34