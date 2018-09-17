Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan Sept. 17, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 17.5015 manats to 2,031.4065 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 17, compared to the price on Sept. 14.

The price of silver decreased by 0.27 manats to 23.9462 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 25.2365 manats to 1,348.9585 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum decreased by 12.6 manats to 1,661.359 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 14, 2018 Gold XAU 2,031.4065 2,048.908 Silver XAG 23.9462 24.2162 Platinum XPT 1,348.9585 1,374.195 Palladium XPD 1,661.359 1,673.99

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Sept. 17)

