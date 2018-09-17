Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

17 September 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan Sept. 17, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 17.5015 manats to 2,031.4065 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 17, compared to the price on Sept. 14.

The price of silver decreased by 0.27 manats to 23.9462 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 25.2365 manats to 1,348.9585 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum decreased by 12.6 manats to 1,661.359 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 17, 2018

Sept. 14, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,031.4065

2,048.908

Silver

XAG

23.9462

24.2162

Platinum

XPT

1,348.9585

1,374.195

Palladium

XPD

1,661.359

1,673.99

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Sept. 17)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian PM’s statement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:02
Azerbaijani armed forces start large-scale exercises
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:39
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
National Bank of Kazakhstan to begin selling fine gold abroad
Economy news 09:10
EIB financing remains conditional upon TAP being operated in line with environmental standards
Oil&Gas 09:05
Latest
Polyethylene plant of SOCAR Polymer almost complete
Oil&Gas 12:10
Plant for production of radiators to open in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 12:06
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian PM’s statement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:02
Uzbek, Kazakh stock exchanges expand co-op to create unified trading platform
Economy news 11:46
Erdogan says establishment of naval base in Northern Cyprus possible
Turkey 11:42
Malaysian media talks possible return of Petronas to Uzbek oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 11:41
Explosion in Armenia
Armenia 11:38
What are three key risks to oil price?
Oil&Gas 11:32
Erdogan transfers his powers to vice president
Turkey 11:27