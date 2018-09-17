Uzbekistan up 3 positions in human development index

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Uzbekistan has entered the list of countries with a high human development index, taking the 105th place, which is three places higher than a year earlier, a report of the UN Development Program on human development reads.

The rating includes a total of 189 countries. The main indicators used to determine the ranking are education, life expectancy and GDP per capita. The data on gender equality, woman empowerment, environment and socio-economic stability have been taken into account.

The group with a very high human development index included 59 countries. Norway is in the first place, Switzerland is in the second place and Australia is in the third place. This group also included Russia (49th place) and Kazakhstan (58th place).

Uzbekistan left behind all its neighbors in Central Asia, except for Kazakhstan.

The list is closed by the states with a low level of human development. South Sudan, CAR and Niger occupy the last places in this ranking, being in the category of the least developed countries.

According to the report, the average life expectancy in Uzbekistan is 71.4 years, the duration of education is 11.5 years, and the GDP per capita is $6,470.

