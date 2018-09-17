Rates of dollar, euro against Uzbek national currency show record growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new currency rates, which will be effective from September 18, Uzbek media reported.

This week, exchange rates of all the major foreign currencies used in Uzbekistan - the US dollar, the euro and the Russian ruble – against Uzbek national currency, the soum, showed uncharacteristic growth.

The US dollar, which shows positive dynamics for the sixth week, rose by a record 176.83 soums. Earlier, on average, it increased by 20-30 soums. From Sept. 18, $1 will cost 8,039 soums.

Euro this week increased by 266.16 soums and reached 9,347.75 soums.

The Russian ruble also showed uncharacteristic growth this week. Its value increased by 5.46 soums and reached 118.5 soums.

