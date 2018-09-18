Bread price down in Uzbekistan amid public discontent

18 September 2018 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The cost of bread has been reduced in Uzbekistan since Sept. 17, Uzbek media reported on Sept. 18.

The cost of a loaf of bread decreased from 1,200 soums to 1,050 soums. Earlier, since Sept. 15, the cost of a loaf of bread almost doubled from 650 to 1,200 soums, which caused discontent among the citizens.

Such price fluctuations are caused by the fact that since Sept. 15, Uzbekistan has introduced a new order of selling bread at a free market price, formed on the basis of supply and demand.

To avoid price hikes, a single price for wheat flour of grade 1 was set at 1,400 soums per kilogram.

Later, after the country passes the period of adaptation to the new order of selling bread, flour is also planned to be sold at a market price.

(8039.00 soums = 1 USD on Sept. 18)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US to hold Central Asia Trade Forum in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:10
Individuals in Uzbekistan now can own bigger share in commercial banks
Economy news 09:51
Chinese giant planning $200M investment in new Tashkent industrial park
Economy news 17 September 21:20
Rates of dollar, euro against Uzbek national currency show record growth
Economy news 17 September 20:30
Uzbekistan most attractive destination for work in Central Asia for Turkish citizens
Economy news 17 September 17:36
Uzbek, Belarusian commodity exchanges to organize joint trade
Economy news 17 September 17:25
Latest
Transportation figures by Ro-Ro vessels in Turkey in August 2018
Economy news 10:11
US to hold Central Asia Trade Forum in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:10
Albgaz reveals time of creating JV for TAP maintenance
Oil&Gas 10:07
Turkmenistan preparing investment program on socio-economic development
Economy news 10:00
Putin and Hungarian PM Orban to discuss gas supplies at talks in Moscow on Tuesday
Russia 09:57
Enterprise on production of dried fruits launched in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
Individuals in Uzbekistan now can own bigger share in commercial banks
Economy news 09:51
Azer Turk Bank increases loan portfolio
Economy news 09:45
Israel Railways cancels trains as drivers report sick
Israel 09:40