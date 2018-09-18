Bread price down in Uzbekistan amid public discontent

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Fikret Dolukhanov

The cost of bread has been reduced in Uzbekistan since Sept. 17, Uzbek media reported on Sept. 18.

The cost of a loaf of bread decreased from 1,200 soums to 1,050 soums. Earlier, since Sept. 15, the cost of a loaf of bread almost doubled from 650 to 1,200 soums, which caused discontent among the citizens.

Such price fluctuations are caused by the fact that since Sept. 15, Uzbekistan has introduced a new order of selling bread at a free market price, formed on the basis of supply and demand.

To avoid price hikes, a single price for wheat flour of grade 1 was set at 1,400 soums per kilogram.

Later, after the country passes the period of adaptation to the new order of selling bread, flour is also planned to be sold at a market price.

(8039.00 soums = 1 USD on Sept. 18)

