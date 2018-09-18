Car production grows in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In January-August 2018, the output in production of machinery and equipment, other vehicles, cars, trailers and semi-trailers amounted to 209.6 million manats, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan said in a message Sept. 18.

Compared with the same period last year, car production grew 32 times, machinery and equipment production grew 16 percent, while the production of other vehicles decreased by 61.7 percent.

During the period, 977 tractors and 311 cars were produced.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Sept. 18)

