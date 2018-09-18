Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18
Prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 18, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 5.7205 manats to 2,037.127 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 18, compared to the price on Sept. 17.
The price of silver increased by 0.082 manats to 24.0344 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 10.7865 manats to 1,359.745 manats.
Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 15.232 manats to 1676.591 manats in the country.
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Sept. 18)
