Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

18 September 2018 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan Sept. 18, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 5.7205 manats to 2,037.127 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 18, compared to the price on Sept. 17.

The price of silver increased by 0.082 manats to 24.0344 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.7865 manats to 1,359.745 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 15.232 manats to 1676.591 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 18, 2018

Sept. 17, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,037.127

2,031.4065

Silver

XAG

24.0344

23.9462

Platinum

XPT

1,359.745

1,348.9585

Palladium

XPD

1,676.591

1,661.359

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Sept. 18)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17 September 11:17
National Bank of Kazakhstan to begin selling fine gold abroad
Economy news 17 September 09:10
Azerbaijan Central Bank head talks possibility of reducing discount rate (Exclusive)
Economy news 16 September 07:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 15 September 17:12
Money transfers to Azerbaijan increase
Economy news 15 September 14:49
Increasing non-cash payment security necessary - Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Economy news 14 September 13:43
Latest
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 14:42
Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria
Israel 14:42
Cotton harvesting starts in northern region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:41
Turkmenistan modernizes berth on Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 14:38
Azerbaijani president arrives in Bilasuvar district (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
President Aliyev inaugurates Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
Bakcell joins another international environmental campaign (PHOTO)
Business 14:35
Azerbaijan’s troops in drills moving forward to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 14:34
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of investment partnership
Economy news 14:29