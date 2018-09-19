Moscow city Mayor’s Office ready to finance joint projects in Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Delegation of the Tashkent city administration and the representatives of the Tashkent City Directorate of Internal Affairs are on a visit in Moscow to study work experience in the area of development of road transport infrastructure, "Podrobno.uz" reported referring to the press service of the capital city administration.

This is necessary due to the fact that the "Department of transport and development of road transport infrastructure" is being established under the administration of the capital city in the framework of the decree of the head of state.

"Today, a bilateral meeting has been held at the Department of foreign economic and international relations of Moscow city, where a number of issues on the establishment of direct ties between the administration of the Uzbek capital and the Moscow mayor's office have been discussed. Moscow has declared its readiness to cooperate in all areas, including financing. They also have discussed the issues of cooperation in the area of development of urban passenger transport, supply of buses, road transport infrastructure," the press service said.

In addition, during the visit, the Uzbek delegation has studied the work of the Moscow Traffic Management Center. Today, this organization, founded in 1999, is one of the best and exemplary state agencies among the CIS countries in terms of implementation of activities in the area of improvement of the transport situation in the capital of Russia.

Also, the delegation of the Tashkent city administration plans to meet with representatives of the State-Financed Entity (SFE) "MosTransProyekt", State Public Institution (SPI) "Moscow Parking Area Administrator", SPI "Transportation Organizer" and State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) "Mosgortrans".

