Uzbek-Afghan Friendship Society established in Uzbek capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Uzbek-Afghan Friendship Society was established in Tashkent on Sept. 18, Uzbek media reported.

The rector of the Tashkent State Institute of Oriental Studies Abdurakhim Mannonov is the chairman of the society.

In connection with the establishment of the society, The Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan held a round table called "A New Milestone in Uzbek-Afghan Relations".

The Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatilla Irgashev and the Afghan Ambassador Sayid Shahobuddin Temury were among the participants.

The Afghan ambassador expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for "constant support in ensuring peace in Afghanistan, and improving the living standards of the population."

The round table discussed the events that will be held in 2019 in connection with the centenary of friendship between the two countries.

