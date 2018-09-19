GM Uzbekistan sees increase in daily conclusion of vehicle contracts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

GM Uzbekistan has increased the daily contracting of vehicles by 6.6 times since the resumption of sales of vehicles on Aug. 24, Chairman of Board of Uzavtosanoat Shavkat Umurzakov told Gazeta.uz.

He noted that while an average of 489 contracts per day were concluded in January-July, this figure has reached 3,351 in September.

In total, it is planned to produce 220,000 vehicles this year, which is 157 percent more than the production volume in the previous year. In August, 16,800 vehicles were manufactured, which is 120 percent more than the average production in the previous months. The production plan for September is 23,300 vehicles.

The head of Uzavtosanoat JSC noted that today the automobile plant in Asaka works 22 hours a day at full capacity (earlier it worked 8-11 hours a day).

Umurzakov said that one of the priorities of the company is to reduce the prime cost of vehicles.

"To date, we have achieved a reduction in the amount of expenses for manufacture of one vehicle by 10 percent. We plan to reduce expenses by another 10-15 percent," he said.

Recently, the company has introduced a service titled "We are Driving to You", which allows to conclude a contract for the purchase of a vehicle through mobile contracting offices. They are designed for those who for various reasons are not able to visit the car showrooms.

Also, a new head of the Planning Department has been appointed at GM Uzbekistan. His name is Bakhodir Rakhmonov.

"He has been working in the Uzavtosanoat system since 2011. He started as an ordinary engineer at the Asaka automobile plant," Umurzakov said.

He added that in accordance with the policy of compliance, measures are taken at Uzavtosanoat and GM Uzbekistan in order to prevent illegal actions, including corruption.

