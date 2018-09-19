GM Uzbekistan sees increase in daily conclusion of vehicle contracts

19 September 2018 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

GM Uzbekistan has increased the daily contracting of vehicles by 6.6 times since the resumption of sales of vehicles on Aug. 24, Chairman of Board of Uzavtosanoat Shavkat Umurzakov told Gazeta.uz.

He noted that while an average of 489 contracts per day were concluded in January-July, this figure has reached 3,351 in September.

In total, it is planned to produce 220,000 vehicles this year, which is 157 percent more than the production volume in the previous year. In August, 16,800 vehicles were manufactured, which is 120 percent more than the average production in the previous months. The production plan for September is 23,300 vehicles.

The head of Uzavtosanoat JSC noted that today the automobile plant in Asaka works 22 hours a day at full capacity (earlier it worked 8-11 hours a day).

Umurzakov said that one of the priorities of the company is to reduce the prime cost of vehicles.

"To date, we have achieved a reduction in the amount of expenses for manufacture of one vehicle by 10 percent. We plan to reduce expenses by another 10-15 percent," he said.

Recently, the company has introduced a service titled "We are Driving to You", which allows to conclude a contract for the purchase of a vehicle through mobile contracting offices. They are designed for those who for various reasons are not able to visit the car showrooms.

Also, a new head of the Planning Department has been appointed at GM Uzbekistan. His name is Bakhodir Rakhmonov.

"He has been working in the Uzavtosanoat system since 2011. He started as an ordinary engineer at the Asaka automobile plant," Umurzakov said.

He added that in accordance with the policy of compliance, measures are taken at Uzavtosanoat and GM Uzbekistan in order to prevent illegal actions, including corruption.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to use German experience to improve Tashkent's infrastructure
Economy news 18:30
Chinese investors implementing project in silk industry of Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:41
Uzbek-Afghan Friendship Society established in Uzbek capital
Economy news 17:03
Moscow city Mayor’s Office ready to finance joint projects in Tashkent
Economy news 16:28
South Korea simplifies visa issuance in Uzbekistan
Tourism 15:12
Uzbekistan to ensure construction of nuclear power plants in compliance with IAEA norms
Oil&Gas 14:33
Latest
Azerbaijan's AZDymanics freezes hybrid drone project
ICT 19:43
President Aliyev awards Dostlug Order to TANAP General Manager
Politics 19:25
President Aliyev awards Mikhail Shvydkoy
Politics 19:01
Rouhani, Macron to meet in NY – French official
Politics 18:49
Uzbekistan to use German experience to improve Tashkent's infrastructure
Economy news 18:30
Amazon's use of merchant data under EU microscope
US 18:06
Iran, China agree to increase co-op in nuclear safety
Nuclear Program 17:46
Erdogan: No economic crisis in Turkey
Turkey 17:44
UK says to remain committed to Iran nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 17:44