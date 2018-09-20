IFC announces volume of investments in Kazakhstan projects

20 September 2018 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Baikonur to have own special economic zone, will look for investors
Kazakhstan 14:25
Kazakh plant to manufacture new LADA Granta cars
Kazakhstan 13:40
Gold production increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 13:07
Mirziyoyev instructs to increase investment in ICT sector
ICT 12:50
Rusnano company supply Kazakhstan with products worth nearly $2M
Kazakhstan 10:49
New airports to be built in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 19 September 22:40
Latest
French official: EU, Britain must re-open talks on future economy plans
Europe 14:54
Uzbekistan to increase polypropylene production over threefold (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Baikonur to have own special economic zone, will look for investors
Kazakhstan 14:25
FIMSA talks expectations from Azerbaijan’s insurance market in 2018
Economy news 14:18
Uzbek company testing online taxi service in Samarkand
Economy news 13:59
Hungary to set up new administrative courts system by January 2020
Europe 13:58
Flight of India's Jet Airways loses cabin pressure, causes minor injuries to 30
Other News 13:56
Kazakh plant to manufacture new LADA Granta cars
Kazakhstan 13:40
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, BP ink memorandum for co-op on joint projects (PHOTO)
Business 13:29