Japanese financing agency studies projects in Turkmenistan

20 September 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss joint projects in fishing industry
Economy news 14:56
IFC announces volume of investments in Kazakhstan projects
Economy news 14:20
OSCE holds regional seminar in Ashgabat on combating financing of terrorism
Turkmenistan 10:17
Turkmenistan starts exporting polymer products
Turkmenistan 09:54
WB applies Azerbaijan's agro-investment experience in other countries
Economy news 19 September 15:26
Exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan opens in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 19 September 12:42
Latest
Trump says OPEC 'monopoly' must get prices down
Oil&Gas 16:42
Uzbekistan expects accessing Europe, Middle East via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
Economy news 16:25
Azerbaijani police may start using drones
ICT 16:23
Turkey discloses opening date of new highway
Economy news 16:23
Eduard Mukhametov: More than 80 thousand people in Azerbaijan are regular daily customers of LUKOIL
Oil&Gas 16:05
Azerbaijani oil prices vary
Oil&Gas 15:51
New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Sangachal, Goran railway stations (PHOTO)
Business 15:47
South's Moon: North Korea's Kim wants second Trump summit to spur denuclearization
Other News 15:34
Reforms in Azerbaijan’s customs sphere cover 3 directions - deputy chairman
Economy news 15:32