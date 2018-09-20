FIMSA talks expectations from Azerbaijan’s insurance market in 2018

20 September 2018 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Premiums in Azerbaijan’s insurance market in 2018 may exceed last year’s figure, said Ibrahim Alishov, executive director of the Azerbaijan Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) on Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.

“If last year, premiums in Azerbaijan’s insurance sector amounted to almost 568 million manats, following the eight months of this year, insurance companies collected premiums worth 517 million manats,” he said. “This shows that the growth of Azerbaijan’s insurance sector will continue in 2018 as well.”

Story still developing

