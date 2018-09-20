Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs to implement "single window" (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Caspian European Club have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The signing ceremony took place at the VII International Caspian Energy Forum 2018, on Sept. 20.

The document was signed by the Executive Director of Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev and the Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of SMEs Orkhan Mammadov.

While speaking at the forum Orkhan Mammadov named the tasks of the agency.

According to Mammadov, the agency will closely cooperate in all areas with entrepreneurs, investors, government agencies and international organizations.

"In order to increase the role of SMEs in the national economy and bring the management system up to modern requirements, the head of state has signed relevant decrees. Several strategic initiatives are currently being implemented within the framework of the tasks set before us by these documents," Mammadov said.

Mammadov also talked about the functions of SMEs houses created in the country.

"In these houses of the agency, transparent and operational services will be provided by the principle of "single window". All measures to support entrepreneurs will be provided. At the same time, provision of services will be provided in a single form via an electronic platform. I am confident that these houses will be presented as an innovative brand of the country," Mammadov added.

