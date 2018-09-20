Azerbaijani labor ministry, agency for SME development expanding co-op (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises signed a memorandum on cooperation on Sept. 20.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and Chairman of Board of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov.

