Presentation of Baku Expo 2025 project held in Paris

23 November 2018 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The presentation of the Baku Expo 2025 project was held during the 164th meeting of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau on Nov. 23.

The International Exhibitions Bureau will choose the city which will host the World Expo 2025 on Nov. 23.

Voting will take place at the 164th General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau in Paris.

Three countries are candidates for hosting Expo 2025, namely, Azerbaijan - Baku, Japan - Osaka, the Russian Federation - Yekaterinburg.

The winner will be determined by secret ballot. According to the International Exhibitions Bureau’s regulations, the city with two thirds or more votes will be chosen. If none of the candidates is elected in the first round, the two cities with the majority of votes will pass to the second round, which will be decisive.

Before the voting, the nominated cities will present their plans for hosting the exhibition to the members of the bureau.

First, a delegation from Azerbaijan, then the Japanese and Russian delegations will deliver speeches.

If Baku is chosen, then the World Expo 2025 will be held within six months from May 2- Nov. 2, 2025. It will be the first World Exhibition of the International Exhibitions Bureau to be organized in South Caucasus.

Story still developing

