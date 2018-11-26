BSTDB president due in Azerbaijan, to talk over new co-op strategy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

New President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Dmitry Pankin intends to visit Baku on 13-14 December, the bank told Trend.

The BSTDB added that Pankin will take part in the Meeting of the BSEC Council of Ministers and will meet the government officials to discuss the bank’s new strategy being elaborated for the period of 2019-2022.

“The program of the visit is under preparation,” according to the bank.

The BSTDB was founded by Azerbaijan, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Armenia, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia. The authorized capital of the bank is 3.45 billion euros.

In 2017, 93.12 million euros were allocated to Azerbaijan, and contracts worth 91.1 million euros were signed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news