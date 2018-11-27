Mixed-use developments: future of residential living? (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Mixed-use development - is an item or several items of immovable property that combine premises of two or more operational purposes (shops, office areas, entertainment facilities, catering facilities), in which both residential and commercial functions can be combined; however, as a rule, one of the functions is the major one.

In precisely this way websites dealing with construction, architecture and real estate write about mixed-use developments, but in the following article we will try to tell readers in simple language what are such complexes in general, how popular they are in Azerbaijan and mention about their advantages and disadvantages.

Over recent years mixed-use developments has become increasingly popular in major world cities. And while in the CIS countries, as well as in Azerbaijan, construction of this kind of developments started relatively recently, the history of their emergence begins in the USA and goes back to the second half of the XX century - just at that time mass construction of high-rise buildings was launched in America.

Soon the American construction experience was successfully adopted by European and Asian countries, and only then the building trend for mixed-use developments seized the CIS countries and especially vividly manifested itself in the capital of Russia, Moscow in recent years.

Trendy building boom also has captured Baku; one of the clearest examples of a mixed-use development is an upscale residential construction of premium class Sabah Residence being built in Bayil settlement.

The future development will include one 14-storey building, called the “Wave Tower” and three 16-storey buildings, conceived in a modern style, and in the nearest time will definitely become one of the symbols of modern and rapidly developing Baku.

Today we shall try to puzzle out possible disadvantages and advantages of residence in mixed-use developments - so read below what positive and negative aspects may face the tenants of such residential facilities. Initially we shall tell you about the possible minuses:

- Cost of housing – both people with high income and middle income can afford an opportunity to secure a property in such complexes.

- Hypodynamia is nothing more than reduced activity associated with urbanization, automation and mechanization of labor and an increase of the role of communication media. But the choice is yours - live in comfort and convenience, or run from one end of the city to the other for any reason.

Neighborhood with offices - it is possible that the location of office premises in residential complexes bothers someone, but not those ones who will live and work here, which, of course, is more plus than minus.

And now let’s speak about the advantages of buying real estate and living in mixed-use developments:

- Developed infrastructure is the access to live, work, go shopping, do sports and have fun in the same area.

- Time saving – a developed infrastructure of the developments, thanks to which you have everything at hand and at your doorstep, will save your time for your family, relatives and friends.

- Comfort, coziness and convenience – these factors ideally characterize residence in such developments, where all done to provide the feel of comfort, coziness and convenience always, everywhere and in everything.

- Walkability is the possession of everything you need within walking distance, which will relieve you of stress in endless urban traffic congestion, and, accordingly, will save gasoline and time that you can devote to yourself.

- New leisure format– if people have everything at doorstep, they do not need to spend time on going shopping and other daily activities and concerns in an effort to combine everything with rest. You just need to tune in quality rest, not trying to do everything, but simply enjoying life.

- Security of tenants – Here security measures for each part of the building are concerned out privately and to the wrinkles - each type of premises (offices, commercial, residential) has its own security. Here you are not face the problems of dark streets, inadequate people, etc.

Cleanness and environmental compliance – modern construction companies use only environmentally friendly materials in the construction, as well as optimize the use of resources (for example, by using alternative energy). Moreover, maintaining the cleanliness of commercial areas has always been of higher quality than in ordinary buildings.

By the way, all of the above-listed advantages inherent to mixed-use developments are available in the above-mentioned upscale residential complex of premium class Sabah Residence, to the advantages of which you can also add the following important distinctions:

- Magnificent view of Caspian Sea and Baku Bay

- Proximity to the city center of the capital

- Favorable environment – fresh maritime air and location away from the city dust and bustle

Basically if you summarize all above-listed advantages, you can safely say that living in a development will make your life all-round comfortable, improved and convenient.

And in general, residence in a mixed-use development has much more advantages than disadvantages, and the main advantage is comfort always and in all things, but again, every potential property buyer will eventually make his own choice.

Someone will naturally make a choice based on the cost of housing, someone on the proximity to place of work or employment, and someone will choose the convenience and comfort.

The Choice is Yours!

