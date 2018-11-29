Iran's cement exports increase by 7%

29 November 2018 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In the first seven months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), Iran's cement exports increased by 7 percent, Chairman of Iran's Cement Industry Employers Association Abdurreza Sheykhan said, ISNA reported.

Despite the growth in the past seven months, there is a probability that cement exports may decrease in the upcoming months, he noted.

In the period, Iran exported 3.842 million tons of clinker bricks and 3.802 million tons of cement, he said, adding that compared to the same period of the previous year, there was 13.6 and 7 percent increase, respectively.

Sanctions and increase in both internal and international transportation expenditures resulted in a decrease of the exports in the 8th month of the current Iranian year, he added.

Exports of cement and similar products are limited and they are mainly exported to neighboring countries, he said, adding that measures are being taken to eliminate issues related to exports.

