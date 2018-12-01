Uzbekistan suspends import of sugar from Ukraine

1 December 2018 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan's oil and gas company announces tender on supply of electric engines
Tenders 15:02
Russia to implement two projects for $1.8M in Uzbekistan, more may come
Economy 15:02
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender on maintenance work
Tenders 14:39
Uzbekistan's new textile enterprise exports goods worth $690,000
Economy 13:04
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of filters
Tenders 12:05
Surkhan – Puli-Khumri power line may become part of CASA-1000
Oil&Gas 12:04
Latest
Iran’s export figures for 7 months revealed
Economy 15:39
Exports of Iran's Qazvin increase almost twice
Economy 15:14
President Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump, George Walker Bush
Politics 15:14
Iran non- oil exports hit 13.5% growth
Oil&Gas 15:10
Uzbekistan's oil and gas company announces tender on supply of electric engines
Tenders 15:02
Russia to implement two projects for $1.8M in Uzbekistan, more may come
Economy 15:02
Amir Peretz: History will remember Bush's commitment to Israel
Israel 14:48
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender on maintenance work
Tenders 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 14:11