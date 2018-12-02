Kazakhstan's transit traffic via TITR surges (Exclusive)

2 December 2018 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

In January-October 2018, Kazakhstan’s container transit traffic through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) increased by 17.5 times to 2,800 TEU, compared to 160 TEU last year, First Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar told Trend.

"For the 10 months, export rail transportation through TITR amounted to 537,400 tons, and import rail transportation – to 254,600 tons," he said.

Sklyar also noted that oil products, grain, metals, coal and chemicals constitute the main freight transported by Kazakhstan via TITR.

"In order to develop the transit and export potential of the country, a network of effective transit transcontinental corridors and routes through Kazakhstan, such as the Northern Trans-Asian Railway, route from China to Central Asia and Persian Gulf countries, North-South Corridor and TITR, was formed and is being implemented," the first vice minister added.

TITR is an international transport corridor connecting China with European countries. The TITR Coordination Committee includes railway, sea and port administrations, as well as logistics companies of 8 countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland and Romania.

By 2020, it is planned to reach cargo transportation volume of 7-8 million tons through TITR.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

