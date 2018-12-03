Uzbek Commodity Exchange reveals date to open platform in Minsk

3 December 2018 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Automated fare collection system launched in Uzbekistan's Fergana
ICT 12:14
Uzbekistan to attract private enterprises to utilities sector
Economy 12:03
German Investment Corp. ready to invest in more spheres in Central Asia
Economy 10:08
Uzbekistan plans to join World Intellectual Property Organization treaties
Economy 10:02
Consumer prices in Uzbekistan up by over 5% in 3 months
Economy 09:46
Russia to implement two projects for $1.8M in Uzbekistan, more may come
Economy 09:28
Latest
Automated fare collection system launched in Uzbekistan's Fergana
ICT 12:14
Fitch Solutions reveals most likely scenario for OPEC+ meeting
Oil&Gas 12:13
Uzbekistan to attract private enterprises to utilities sector
Economy 12:03
Why OPEC+ urgently needs to cut down crude output?
Oil&Gas 11:58
Klaipeda Seaport: Exchange of experience with Baku Port would be beneficial for both parties
Economy 11:51
Azerbaijan’s share in German trade with S.Caucasus countries up to 80%
Business 11:51
Tax amendments in Azerbaijan consider interests of business - ministry
Economy 11:38
Iran's 'Limit' to be screened in Brazil
Society 11:32
UK PM May says opposition Labour Party is playing politics with Brexit
Europe 11:29