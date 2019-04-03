Average monthly salary increases in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

The average monthly salary increased by 0.3 percent and reached 788.1 manats in Baku in 2018 compared to 2017, Trend reports referring to the report of the Baku City Statistics Department on April 3.

The employees of enterprises and organizations engaged in industrial, financial and insurance, professional, scientific and technical spheres, as well as ICT and construction sectors had the biggest average monthly salaries.

The employees working in the healthcare sector, social service sector, agricultural sector, education sector, recreation sector, entertainment industry and art had the smallest salaries.

As a whole, the average monthly salary reached 544.1 manats in Azerbaijan in 2018, which is three percent more than in 2017.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 3)

