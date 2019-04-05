Presentation of State-Business Dialogue Platform underway in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

5 April 2019 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 10:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business is underway in Baku, Trend reports April 5.

At the presentation, Vusal Shikhaliyev, chief consultant of the Service of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy and Industry Issues, noted that by the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings was established in 2016 in Azerbaijan.

Last year, the regulations of the commission were approved and, by decree of the Azerbaijani president, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to create a website for the implementation of the commission’s missions, Shikhaliyev said.

He added that the purpose of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings is to improve the business environment, Azerbaijan’s position in international ratings.

Presenting the website, Shikhaliyev noted that it consists of four main platforms - an information panel, a platform for dialogue between the state and business, a benchmarking system and a management and coordination system.

Information on the relevant working groups can be found on the commission’s website.

He added that about 60 percent of the members of the working groups represent private sector, and this shows that the reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan to support entrepreneurship are bearing fruit.

In addition to Shikhaliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other officials are taking part in the presentation of the website.

The event participants are discussing economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to improve the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-application system for connecting to energy supply, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.

