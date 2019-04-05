Minister: Onion imports to be exempted from duties in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The import of onions will be exempted from duties in Azerbaijan, and duties will be imposed on the export of cabbages, onions and potatoes, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters during a meeting with entrepreneurs of the burnt down Diglas shopping center in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the minister, monitoring is conducted due to an increase in onion prices in Azerbaijan. Mustafayev added that an increase in prices for cabbages is being observed.

"This issue worries us, and we are working on it, trying to find out the reason for the increase of prices," the minister said.

