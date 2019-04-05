Minister: Onion imports to be exempted from duties in Azerbaijan

5 April 2019 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The import of onions will be exempted from duties in Azerbaijan, and duties will be imposed on the export of cabbages, onions and potatoes, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev told reporters during a meeting with entrepreneurs of the burnt down Diglas shopping center in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the minister, monitoring is conducted due to an increase in onion prices in Azerbaijan. Mustafayev added that an increase in prices for cabbages is being observed.

"This issue worries us, and we are working on it, trying to find out the reason for the increase of prices," the minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Date of completing development of Baku general plan announced (Exclusive)
Economy 18:11
Azerbaijan to introduce system for obtaining construction permits online (Exclusive)
Economy 17:49
New BakuCard presented in Baku
Tourism 17:09
57 businessmen of burnt down shopping center in Baku receive financial assistance (PHOTO)
Economy 17:09
Azerbaijan eyes to open tourism offices in four more countries
Tourism 17:04
Azerbaijan Central Bank sees growth in currency reserves
Finance 17:04
Latest
Erdogan: Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council has last word on municipal elections' results
Turkey 19:05
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at U.S. naval air station
US 18:58
Trump says he's looking at economic penalty for drugs coming from Mexico
US 18:24
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia express satisfaction with level of political dialogue
Politics 18:24
Date of completing development of Baku general plan announced (Exclusive)
Economy 18:11
Anti-smuggling campaign in Iran leads to increase in domestic demand
Economy 17:57
Over 300 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs apply for permission to use Green Corridor system
Economy 17:56
Russian Yamal, Uzbek region to implement joint projects for food export
Economy 17:53
Putin opens new, cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant
World 17:50