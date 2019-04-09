Azerbaijani company eyes implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Azerbaijani engineering company Texno-Atinak plans long-term partnership as part of the implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan, Elnur Ahmadov, executive director of the company, told Trend.

He said that the company plans to implement the next three projects in this country.

"We are actively negotiating with Uzbek partners on laying water pipelines and sewage lines in the regions," said Ahmadov. "In this regard, tomorrow I will fly to Tashkent, where I plan to discuss in more detail the conditions for implementing new projects in Uzbekistan."

He noted that the general sponsor of projects being implemented by Texno-Atinak is the World Bank, which fully provides funds for their implementation.

"We, in turn, actively participate in tenders, and if possible we make efforts to win," he added.

He noted that the company also rents various types of equipment and technical means, including excavators, loaders, mobile and tower cranes for the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Texno-Atinak was established in 2011 to implement infrastructure projects in the region.

