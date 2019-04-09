Azerbaijani company eyes implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan

9 April 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijani engineering company Texno-Atinak plans long-term partnership as part of the implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan, Elnur Ahmadov, executive director of the company, told Trend.

He said that the company plans to implement the next three projects in this country.

"We are actively negotiating with Uzbek partners on laying water pipelines and sewage lines in the regions," said Ahmadov. "In this regard, tomorrow I will fly to Tashkent, where I plan to discuss in more detail the conditions for implementing new projects in Uzbekistan."

He noted that the general sponsor of projects being implemented by Texno-Atinak is the World Bank, which fully provides funds for their implementation.

"We, in turn, actively participate in tenders, and if possible we make efforts to win," he added.

He noted that the company also rents various types of equipment and technical means, including excavators, loaders, mobile and tower cranes for the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Texno-Atinak was established in 2011 to implement infrastructure projects in the region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MatanatNasibova

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 9
Finance 10:39
Greece, Bulgaria agree to work on updated schedule of IGB
Oil&Gas 10:33
World Energy Council interested in expansion of co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 10:06
IEA expert: Azerbaijan’s oil output to see modest declines in next five years
Oil&Gas 09:37
Zenith Energy close to receiving funds in Canada for drilling operations in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:30
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected WB president
Politics 09:21
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 9
Finance 10:39
Gold, silver prices keep rising in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:34
Greece, Bulgaria agree to work on updated schedule of IGB
Oil&Gas 10:33
Tender on construction of pipe plant extended in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:33
World Energy Council interested in expansion of co-op with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 10:06
Four factors putting upward pressure on oil prices
Oil&Gas 09:56
Erdogan hopes Turkey switches to trade in national currencies with Russia
Turkey 09:52
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijani state agencies increase
ICT 09:41
IEA expert: Azerbaijan’s oil output to see modest declines in next five years
Oil&Gas 09:37